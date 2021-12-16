Advertisement

1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines

More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases in Maine continue to top the one thousand mark.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,286 new ones for Thursday.

There are also 27 additional deaths. That high number is the result of a vital records review according to the Maine CDC.

12,723 new vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

9,119 of those are booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County with the highest new case count- 295 there.

118 new cases in Kennebec and 55 in Somerset.

380 people are in the hospital with the virus at last report, a new pandemic high.

122 people are in intensive care.

60 are on ventilators.

