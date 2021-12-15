Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisory Posted

By Steve McKay
Dec. 15, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A slick mix of precipitation will visit tonight as a warm front slides our way.  The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory for interior Maine (away from the coast) as a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain will fall overnight.

As the warm front pushes north, mild air will change frozen precipitation to mostly rain showers by Thursday morning, with those showers coming to an end around mid-day. Any accumulating snow will occur away from the coast, where 1-4″ of snowfall is possible mostly north of an Augusta-Bangor-Calais line.

Behind that departing front the sky will become variably cloudy by Thursday evening, with daytime highs flirting with 50s.

Looks like a tame day Friday with a decent helping of sunshine, before our next weather system moves in our direction Saturday in the form of a low pressure cell.

As always, the exact track of that low will determine what kind of precipitation we will experience, how much, and timing.  Presently, it appears the best chance to see snow occurs Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast as the weekend approaches; for now, plan on a good chance of some mostly light to moderate snow.

Tonight: Winter Weather Advisory inland, with snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.  Should be mostly rain along the coast.

Thursday: Precipitation comes to an end, with high temperatures well into the 40s near 50.

Friday: Becoming partly sunny, highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Clouds, areas of light to moderate snow developing in the afternoon; expect temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Early clouds and snow showers possible, becoming partly sunny.

Sunshine returns for Monday, with some additional snow possible for Tuesday.

