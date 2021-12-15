Wednesday marks 1 year since first Mainers received COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Wednesday marks one year since the first Mainers received their COVID-19 vaccine.

A year ago, the first vaccine doses were prioritized for front-line health care workers.

MaineHealth ICU nurse Kayla Mitchell was the first to receive the vaccine.

Over the past year, the state has administered nearly 2.3 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 943,770 Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus as of Wednesday. That represents just over 70% of the Maine population.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.