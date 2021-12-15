Stillwater River Trail of Lights returns to Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A holiday light show along the Stillwater River in Orono that began last year has returned bigger than before.

The Stillwater River Trail of Lights now includes 86,000 individual bulbs - that’s more than double last year’s total.

Organizers tell us that their goal is to reach more than 100,000 lights next year.

The display took more than 200 hours to assemble, and many of the segments are sponsored by local businesses.

The trail also serves as a free “Little Library” - encouraging travelers to take a book and leave a book.

Visitors - including some four-legged friends - traveled from all over the state of Maine and beyond to walk the trail.

”This is just, I mean, from the Grinch to the snowmen, to the truck, the whole 9 yards, is just amazing,” said a Houlton visitor.

“It’s nice because they have the music you’ve got a wide variety of people, and it’s just nice to get out and the day is perfect for it,” said a Houlton visitor.

The trail is open every night through January.

The Asa Adams PTO is hosting a hot chocolate fundraiser this Friday at 5 - and we hear the Grinch himself will be making an appearance.

