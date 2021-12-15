Portland man arrested in connection with 2020 Portland drive-by shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man was sentenced to four years behind bars in connection with a 2020 drive-by shooting in Portland.

According to court records, 33-year-old Abdikareem Hassan fired five shots at the Portland Police Department headquarters from a car in July 2020.

He was arrested the next morning.

Court records say a gun with Hassan’s DNA on it was found near the scene, along with bullet casings on the car windshield.

Due to a prior felony conviction, Hassan is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Hassan pleaded guilty in July 2020.

