Oceanside’s Bailey Breen receives college offer before first high school basketball game

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oceanside freshman Bailey Breen received a college basketball scholarship offer from Maine before even stepping on a varsity court as a high schooler.

She also plays for the AAU Maine Firecrackers (WABI)

She said she started taking the game really seriously in her sixth grade season with her AAU team, the Maine Firecrackers out of Saco.

She bought into the intensity of the games and enjoyed having early success, and now she’s got an opportunity to join the Black Bears with a skill set that translates to the college level.

“It feels really good. It’s good to know that the work is paying off, is becoming noticeable, and that they all have confidence in what I can do and how it is going to translate in the future. For example, I think my inside game, post moves, versatility to shoot the three, and get to the basket,” said Breen, forward.

Breen said she’s only 14 and still has a lot of time to decide where she wants to play her college ball.

She’s thankful for her teammates, coaches, and family helping her to become the player she is today, adding that positivity on the court is huge to keep up energy and production.

Breen said she was surprised at the early offer from Maine Head Coach Amy Vachon.

“I had been on a visit there in August. We had open communication pretty much. She went to my game in Greely. I thought it was going to be a regular phone call, but it turns out that she offered me a scholarship. I think she saw my hard work, how it’s made me succesful so far, and if I keep working, how successful I could be and the potential that I have,” said Breen.

Breen concluded that the offer is a sign of that potential, but she needs to keep working over the years with the Mariners and Firecrackers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.