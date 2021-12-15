Advertisement

Northern Light Health Official says COVID tests harder to come by in Maine ahead of holidays

Jarvis is recommending people call around to try and find available tests wherever they can.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As people plan to travel to be with family during the holidays, COVID tests are becoming harder to come by.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says Maine’s supply of tests is very limited right now.

He says demand is increasing due to the high rate of spread in our communities right now.

”Not only does it affect the general population of being able to do that, but it also does affect us in healthcare because we rely on some of those similar tests in order to keep our workforce going,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says the state is ramping up their testing and Northern Light has stepped up their testing abilities as well.

The testing site by Bangor International Airport is still open and area pharmacies are also options.

