Northern Light Health to get 5 National Guard members for assistance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As daily COVID-19 caseloads and hospitalizations remain high, health officials say they continue to see more unvaccinated patients in ICU beds and on ventilators.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says the Omicron variant is proving to be highly transmissible.

He says while it may be less severe than what we saw with the Delta variant, it could still impact the unvaccinated and put us back into the same cycle.

Jarvis says he is still seeing people decide to get vaccinated due to attending sporting events or concern about the Omicron variant.

He says before more variants appear, we need to see closer to 85 or 90 percent of individuals vaccinated.

”Community spread occurs by the amount of virus that sits out in our community. The more people who are unvaccinated get infected, the more likely they will produce more viral elements and the more likely those viral elements will effect people who are vaccinated through breakthrough vaccinations because unfortunately, nothing in this world is 100%,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says they are not in a crisis situation yet at their hospitals, but they have reached a premium for critical care beds.

He says Eastern Maine Medical Center will receive three National Guard members, while Inland Hospital and Mercy will get one each to assist with things like patient transport and entrance area intake.

