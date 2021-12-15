Advertisement

Northern Light Health to get 5 National Guard members for assistance

Jarvis says they are not in a crisis situation yet at their hospitals, but they have reached a premium for critical care beds.
Northern Lights Health hosting multiple vaccine clinics
Northern Lights Health hosting multiple vaccine clinics
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As daily COVID-19 caseloads and hospitalizations remain high, health officials say they continue to see more unvaccinated patients in ICU beds and on ventilators.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says the Omicron variant is proving to be highly transmissible.

He says while it may be less severe than what we saw with the Delta variant, it could still impact the unvaccinated and put us back into the same cycle.

Jarvis says he is still seeing people decide to get vaccinated due to attending sporting events or concern about the Omicron variant.

He says before more variants appear, we need to see closer to 85 or 90 percent of individuals vaccinated.

”Community spread occurs by the amount of virus that sits out in our community. The more people who are unvaccinated get infected, the more likely they will produce more viral elements and the more likely those viral elements will effect people who are vaccinated through breakthrough vaccinations because unfortunately, nothing in this world is 100%,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis says they are not in a crisis situation yet at their hospitals, but they have reached a premium for critical care beds.

He says Eastern Maine Medical Center will receive three National Guard members, while Inland Hospital and Mercy will get one each to assist with things like patient transport and entrance area intake.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
Podium with stage spotlights
Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19
Family is not insured. Needs help.
Wind rips roof off Burnham home, family in need of help
Waterville City Council voted at tonight's special meeting to use $150,000 of COVID Relief...
Waterville City Council votes to use $150,000 of COVID Relief funds to provide Christmas bonuses for city employees

Latest News

Demand outpacing supply for COVID-19 tests in Maine
Northern Light Health Official says COVID tests harder to come by in Maine ahead of holidays
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Officials are urging residents not to consume eggs from two homesteads in the Fairfield area.
‘Forever chemicals’ found in some central Maine chicken eggs
The state’s three trauma centers are slated to discuss the elimination further in two weeks.
Maine EMS holds emergency meeting to address CMMC’s elimination of neurosurgery coverage