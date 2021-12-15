New Maine Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic sees big demand

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Maine Mall on Tuesday, and people lined up early to get their shot.

The clinic is being held at the former Pier 1 building. Hundreds of people were in line before it opened at 1 p.m.

The clinic offers first and second shots, as well as boosters and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

With many Mainers reporting issues getting a vaccine appointment with pharmacies, clinics, such as the one at the Maine Mall, have been busy.

“I was having a lot of trouble getting my booster appointment, and in fact, the closest one I could find was Livermore Falls. I was going to rent a car to go there. The reason I’m here is because the reservation didn’t work out. Here I am in line for my booster,” said Falmouth resident Barton Gattis.

The Maine Mall clinic will be open on the following days:

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 1 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18, 12 to 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20, 1 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1 to 7 p.m.

More information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine is posted on the Maine CDC website.

