Advertisement

New Maine Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic sees big demand

Portland vaccine clinic
Portland vaccine clinic(WMTW)
By Talia Clarke
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Maine Mall on Tuesday, and people lined up early to get their shot.

The clinic is being held at the former Pier 1 building. Hundreds of people were in line before it opened at 1 p.m.

The clinic offers first and second shots, as well as boosters and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

With many Mainers reporting issues getting a vaccine appointment with pharmacies, clinics, such as the one at the Maine Mall, have been busy.

“I was having a lot of trouble getting my booster appointment, and in fact, the closest one I could find was Livermore Falls. I was going to rent a car to go there. The reason I’m here is because the reservation didn’t work out. Here I am in line for my booster,” said Falmouth resident Barton Gattis.

The Maine Mall clinic will be open on the following days:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1 to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 16, 1 to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 18, 12 to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 20, 1 to 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1 to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1 to 7 p.m.

More information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine is posted on the Maine CDC website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
Podium with stage spotlights
Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19
Family is not insured. Needs help.
Wind rips roof off Burnham home, family in need of help
Waterville City Council voted at tonight's special meeting to use $150,000 of COVID Relief...
Waterville City Council votes to use $150,000 of COVID Relief funds to provide Christmas bonuses for city employees

Latest News

Carmel woman creates pet calendar for a good cause
Carmel woman creates pet calendar for a good cause
Lewiston man honored in Bridgton for saving woman from street attack
Lewiston man honored in Bridgton for saving woman from street attack
The Stillwater River Trail of Lights
Stillwater River Trail of Lights returns to Orono
(Source: Raycom Media)
Portland man arrested in connection with 2020 Portland drive-by shooting