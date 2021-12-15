Advertisement

Lubec man adorns bridge with Christmas lights

Leslie Bowman captured this stunning shot of the newly festive Roosevelt Memorial Bridge...
Leslie Bowman captured this stunning shot of the newly festive Roosevelt Memorial Bridge between Lubec and Campobello Island.(Leslie Bownam)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial Bridge that connects Lubec with Campobello Island is looking more festive than it ever has before.

For what is believed to be the first time in it’s history, the bridge is adorned with Christmas lights thanks to Joel Ross, a Lubec man who put together fundraising efforts to buy the lights, and then strung nine-hundred feet worth along the bridge’s north rail.

He says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

”I definitely wasn’t looking for any notoriety or anything, but I’m glad people enjoy it,” Ross said. “We were just looking to brighten peoples day up a little bit, and show a little unity between us, y’know? I’m really, really happy people enjoy it.”

Ross says he hopes to have lights on the bridges south-facing rail sometime in the next few days.

