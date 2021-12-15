Advertisement

Lincoln fire department distributes free smoke detectors to students

On Wednesday, they made their rounds through Mattanawcook Junior High School.
Hundreds of smoke detectors are being distributed to students in Lincoln, thanks to a community wide effort.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of smoke detectors are being distributed to students in Lincoln.

This, after a seven-year-old girl died in house fire last February.

Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The fire department is doing everything it can to make sure a tragedy like that does not happen to another family.

On Wednesday, they made their rounds through Mattanawcook Junior High School.

“Help them. Learn how they work. Know what they sound like. That way in the middle of the night, you know what’s going on and you can get out safely,” Cory Stratton, Captain of the Lincoln Fire Department told students.

Stratton started the campaign following a fire in February that claimed the live of a seven-year-old, Adele Parent.

She was a student at the local elementary school. Students there received smoke detectors earlier this fall.

In recent months, Stratton says they’ve responded to fires where there were no smoke detectors.

“We came across another house that had a pretty bad chimney fire that the battery had been pulled with two kids upstairs, so we decided that we’re going to do a campaign to make sure that there is really no excuse,” said Stratton.

Through a community effort, more than $5,000 was raised, giving the department the go ahead to purchase 1,000 smoke detectors to hand out.

“I go to businesses. I ask for funds. I ask for grants. Once the public finds out about it, they donate. Once I put it out on Facebook, the public has been awesome,” he said.

Stratton says all the preschools in town will receive them as well.

With the help of these kids, Stratton hopes they can promote fire safety and help save even more lives.

“We remind people twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, change your batteries. Check your smoke detectors. Replace them every ten years. But, it’s just an afterthought unless they go off in the middle of the night,” he said.

More than 200 smoke detectors were delivered to Ella P. Burr in November.

Stratton says they posed a challenge to students, asking them to write the department a letter telling firefighters where they put the smoke detectors in their home.

The fire department will then take the winner of the best letter and allow them and their whole class to ride to school in a fire truck.

