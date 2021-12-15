Lewiston man honored in Bridgton for saving woman from street attack

BRIDGTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Bridgton Board of Selectmen honored Lewiston native Dan Valsecchi with a plaque on Tuesday for saving the life of one of its residents on Saturday night.

Valsecchi was driving through Bridgton when he discovered a purse on the side of the road. He stopped, believing that someone may be hurt, only to find Bridgton resident Melissa Scammon, 48, being assaulted by another man.

“I saw a very injured woman and a man that was getting up off her,” Valsecchi said. “I immediately just jumped out of my car and started yelling at him, ‘what are you doing? what are you doing,’ and he retreated to the to the wood line.”

The attacker, 21-year-old Jon Mitchell of Bridgton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Valsecchi brought Scammon in his car and drove her to a nearby supermarket, where she was met by police.

Scammon suffered a broken arm and nose along with a shattered cheekbone. She underwent surgery for her injuries on Monday.

“I probably would have died,” Scammon said standing alongside her rescuer Valsecchi. “He literally saved my life.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Scammon with her medical expenses. The page has raised over $20,000 thus far. You can visit the page here.

