Justice for Ayla, 10 years later: Part One

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Friday will mark 10 years since 20-month-old Ayla Reynolds was reported missing from her father’s home in Waterville.

This week on TV5, we’re taking a closer look at Ayla’s case and the impact it left on Central Maine and beyond.

The night she was reportedly last seen – a decade ago Thursday – Ayla Reynolds was in the care of her father, Justin DiPietro. He says he put her to bed on December 16th, 2011, but when he went to wake her up the next morning, Ayla was no longer in her crib.

When DiPietro called authorities to report his daughter missing, the response was immediate and the search for “Justice for Ayla” began.

“What sticks out to me, as a supervisor, was when the FBI approached me and asked me what size airplane we could land at the Waterville airport,” said Lt. Jeffrey Love of the Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit Central.

It was mid-December, 2011. The nation’s eyes were on Waterville after blonde haired, blue eyed toddler Ayla Reynolds when missing from her father’s home on Violette Avenue.

“Within a short period of time, investigating officers felt that there was something more to this than just a missing persons report,” said Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey.

Massey was already working as Chief of Police in Waterville that cold winter morning as he responded to the scene. Within days, he says nearly 100 other officers were working the case, too.

“The emergency operations center was located at City Hall,” Massey recalled. “There were so many offices that we displaced a lot of city workers that work in City Hall. They were gracious enough to move when we took over their offices. If you looked across the street, looked like a car dealership, but they were all cruisers. There was always 50 to 100 cruisers that were parked there.”

While the entire experience was foreign to the Waterville community, Massey says they stepped up in every way. Volunteers hung fliers, planned vigils, and even cooked to make sure officers had something to eat around the clock. A group of area businessmen offered a $30,000 reward.

“We could not have asked for more support than we got and, quite frankly, I think it would have made it so much more difficult had we not had that support,” Massey said. “I think, too, the positive takeaway is that they can be proud, the community, of what they did.”

Police would eventually say they suspected foul play was involved in Ayla’s disappearance and they believed the little girl would not be found alive.

They said Ayla’s blood was found in the basement of DiPietro’s home, and while they wouldn’t reveal how much, the family of Trista Reynolds, Ayla’s mom, said police told them it was more than a small cut would produce.

Ayla was legally declared dead in May of 2017, but the search for answers in ongoing.

“We are going to continue that work so we can hopefully bring closure to the family, friends, and loved ones of Trista and her family,” Lt. Love said.

