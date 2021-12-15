Judge to rule this week on NECEC request for injunction

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A big decision looms regarding the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission corridor project after a court hearing Wednesday.

NECEC halted work on the 145 mile project last month at the urging of Governor Mills.

This came after Mainers voted against it in a ballot measure in the November election.

Mills certified the election results on November 19th, and the referendum becomes law on Sunday.

The project developer is asking for an injunction to prevent the law from going into effect, allowing them to get back to work.

They estimate they’ve put around half a billon dollars into the project so far.

“The cost of having a significant delay in construction added on to the existing expense will make the product the project won’t be able to support its own weight,” said attorney John Aromando. “So we feel very comfortable about showing the court a likelihood that if this injunction is not granted, and there is an interruption of construction for even a few months, there’s a likelihood the project will fail and that’s irreparable harm.”

“You’ll see, from their affidavits and their briefing, it’s the schedule and that’s driven by their contracts and essentially, they’re arguing that because of the deal they made, that has to trump the will of Maine voters,” said attorney James Kilbreth. “That is just an untenable proposition.”

The judge said his ruling could come as early as Thursday adding he will definitely make a decision before Sunday when the referedum becomes law.

