Increasing Clouds, Seasonable Temps Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move to our east today. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds during the day as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A warm front approaching the area tonight will bring precipitation into the state later this evening. The airmass will be cold enough so that precipitation starts out as snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from Bangor northward. Areas closer to the coast may see some wintry mix initially but should be mainly rain through the night. Accumulations are likely tonight especially north of Bangor so roads could be slippery in spots for the overnight hours. Expect little to no accumulation along the coastline, a coating to 1″ for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor Area, south through the Capital Region, and then 1″-4″ for areas north of Bangor. There may be a light glaze of freezing rain over inland and northern locations as well. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s early then slowly climb toward daybreak.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the overnight with snow and wintry mix expected. Light accumulations of snow and possibly a light glaze of freezing rain are expected during the nighttime which will lead to slippery travel conditions especially north of the Bangor area. (WABI)

Snow & wintry mix will develop later this evening and early tonight. Accumulating snow is likely by daybreak especially north of Bangor. Roads will be slippery so use caution if you have travel plans overnight. (WABI)

The warm front will lift northward through the state Thursday morning. As it does so, warmer air will gradually work northward across the state as well. Most areas will transition to rain showers later tonight or early Thursday morning but there may still be some areas of wintry mix of northern locales to start the day Thursday. As the warmer air arrives, any wintry mix will change to rain showers and we’ll see numerous rain showers during the morning hours. Showers look to taper off as we head into the afternoon with skies remaining mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. We may see some areas of drizzle and fog during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 40s to near 50° for most spots Thursday afternoon. We may see some northern locales staying in the upper 30s. Drier and brighter weather returns for the end of the week Friday. We’ll partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. We’ll have a gusty west/northwest breeze Friday too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. This will usher colder air into the region later Friday and Friday night. We’re watching a storm forecast to pass to our south this weekend. Question is... will it be close enough to bring us some snow later Saturday through early Sunday morning? Still plenty of uncertainty with this part of the forecast so stay tuned for updates.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs between 29°-37°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow and wintry mix developing Bangor north, wintry mix and rain along the coast. Lows between 24°-34°. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Early wintry mix possible north of Bangor otherwise rain showers likely, mainly during the morning then mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs between 38°-50°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow possible later in the day and at night. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.