‘Forever chemicals’ found in some central Maine chicken eggs

Officials are urging residents not to consume eggs from two homesteads in the Fairfield area.
Officials are urging residents not to consume eggs from two homesteads in the Fairfield area.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine - Maine authorities say chicken eggs from two homesteads in the Fairfield area contain elevated levels of toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions.

The Bangor Daily News reported the egg contamination on Tuesday, just three weeks after authorities said deer harvested by hunters in the same area should not be consumed as food because of elevated levels of the compounds.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the eggs containing the chemicals were from two homes with high levels of the chemicals in their water supply.

