Family of Embden woman injured in home explosion talks Red Cross assistance

ENBDEN, Maine (WABI) - Caide McLean, a Corporal with the Marines, was doing his duties at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina in October when he found out his childhood home in Embden exploded.

His mom, Tamara, who was home, was severely burned.

“Just doing my thing at work, and I see multiple phone calls from my sister, and I picked it up and she said that you’ve got to pick up now, something’s going on with my mom,” said Caide McLean.

But after devastation, comes the Red Cross.

First things first, bring Caide home to see his mom.

“He was approved pretty quickly and was able to be home within less than a day,” said Celeste Stimpson, Director of Service to Armed Forces for Red Cross of Northern New England.

Tamara had a lengthy stay at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Caide was able to stay by her side for two weeks before returning to Camp LeJeune.

“He wanted to be able to stay a little longer to support her and make sure she was stable before he headed back to his duty station, so we also assisted Caide in making sure that he had his leave extended properly,” said Stimpson.

Tamara is now out of the hospital, back to her job teaching kids with learning disabilities.

“They got her a place up in Solon, so she’s going back to work. She loves her job, so she’s working with her kids up there, so she’s loving it,” said McLean.

Even after the immediate help, the Red Cross Care Team keeps up with any long term needs.

“And it’s a group of volunteers who step in and provide additional follow up and case work. If you have severe burns or severe medical needs after a disaster, then there’s going to be a long recovery process,” said Stimpson.

“It’s one of those things that you see it on tv and stuff, and you’re like, well, they can’t really happen to me or all that, and then it happens. The Red Cross was pretty quick to act on it. Celeste, she was awesome. I probably heard from her at least once a day,” said McLean.

The Red Cross helps victims of disasters, big or small.

