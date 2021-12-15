Ellsworth School District Superintendent steps down

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - In a surprise announcement at an Ellsworth School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dan Higgins resigned from his position effective immediately.

Higgins was not at the meeting, but in a letter of resignation to the school board, Higgins said his resignation will allow him to focus on “personal and family health, wellness and medical issues” that require his immediate attention.

The board accepted his resignation unanimously.

”Mr. Higgins resignation is a huge loss to the Ellsworth Schools and our community.,” said School Board Chairwoman Kelly McKenny. “We’ve been blessed to have Mr. Higins at the helm. He’s always put what’s best for our kids and schools first. We appreciate his service to our community and schools, and he will be greatly missed.”

In Higgins place, the Ellsworth School Board voted unanimously to approve Katrina Kane as Interim Superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.