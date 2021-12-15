Downeast Maine’s Ralph Stanley dies at 92

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Downeast Maine’s most well-known residents has passed away.

Ralph Stanley of Southwest Harbor died unexpectedly last week.

Stanley was known for his many talents.

He was a boat builder and captain, an author, and a fiddle player, just to name a few.

According to his obituary, Stanley started his own boat building business in 1973 in Southwest Harbor.

Over the years, he built or rebuilt more than 70 vessels.

He received many awards and honors over his lifetime.

Stanley was 92 years old.

