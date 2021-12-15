DEVELOPING: Multiple crews respond to Hermon house fire

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Developing tonight -multiple crews are responding to a fully-involved house fire in Hermon.

The crews responded to a home on Black Stream Road just after 6 p.m.

The road is closed to traffic at the Fuller Road intersection.

It is unknown if anybody was home at the time.

We have a reporter on-scene working to get more information.

