December 15th is the deadline to get health insurance coverage through the state if you want it to go into effect on January 1st

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is the deadline to get health insurance coverage through the state if you want it to go into effect on January 1st.

Governor Mills is encouraging people to visit CoverME.gov to sign up for affordable health insurance.

This year, Maine residents have an extra month of Open Enrollment, through January 15th, to sign up for 2022 coverage.

As of last week, almost 60,000 people have signed up for coverage via Maine’s new health insurance marketplace.

