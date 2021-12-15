Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
Podium with stage spotlights
Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19
Family is not insured. Needs help.
Wind rips roof off Burnham home, family in need of help
Waterville City Council voted at tonight's special meeting to use $150,000 of COVID Relief...
Waterville City Council votes to use $150,000 of COVID Relief funds to provide Christmas bonuses for city employees

Latest News

The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
Deadline time for HealthCare.gov coverage that starts Jan. 1
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood
Roving wild hogs are caught on video taking over a Texas neighborhood.
Dozens of feral pigs run wild in Texas neighborhood