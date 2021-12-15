Carmel woman creates pet calendar for a good cause

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Everyone thinks their pets are calendar-worthy.

By supporting one local woman’s pet calendar, you can make a difference in the Carmel community.

Una Purvis - like so many others - adopted a dog during the pandemic.

After taking countless pictures, she decided to see if there was a way to turn her hobby into a way to help others.

She has sold 50 calendars in the last month at $20 a piece.

The money raised from those sales helped her donate two, $400 gift certificates for local families in need.

The dogs in the calendar belong to Purvis’s friends and family, but she has plans to include more dogs next year.

“The community has really embraced the calendars and liked it a lot and I’ve had a lot of people come to me and contact me over the last couple of weeks now wanting to have their dogs in next year’s, so the plan is to move forward and do one for next year and hopefully it’ll just become an annual thing,” said Purvis.

You can purchase the calendars at Village Market, Devon’s Kitchen, and the Carmel Town Office.

Proceeds through the end of this year will go toward heating oil for community members in need.

You can find out more information at Up Lifted Photography’s Facebook page.

