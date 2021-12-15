Advertisement

1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 1,510 new cases of coronavirus being recorded in our state according to the Maine CDC.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from Penobscot and Kennebec counties.

235 new cases come from Penobscot County alone.

133 in Kennebec.

65 new cases recorded in Hancock County, 43 in Waldo and 39 in Somerset counties.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

378 people were in the hospital with the virus, at last report.

123 people are in intensive care.

60 are on ventilators.

There are 37 ICU beds available statewide right now.

Meanwhile, 11,679 new vaccinations were administered Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

8,274 were booster shots.

