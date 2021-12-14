Winds Relax, Temps Tumble Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our weather pattern has been see-sawing between snow, rain and sunshine over the past few weeks; it appears that pattern, while slowing down a bit, will continue into the coming days.

Today presented us with a bright sky, but a brisk northwest wind served as a conveyor belt, steering some chilly Canadian air into our neighborhoods. High pressure will continue to keep clouds at bay tonight with temperatures dipping into the teens, with more sunshine planned for your Wednesday. We do have some changes ahead as a warm front slides our way from the southwest. That front will activate some clouds Wednesday night, and as precipitation breaks-out Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we will likely see some areas of frozen precipitation which will produce some slick roads early Thursday morning. Eventually the warm air behind the front will take over, so any frozen precip will transition to rain for much of Thursday with high temperatures well into the 40s and 50s.

Behind the departing warm front a fast moving cold front will sweep through by the end of the week, so expect sunshine for Friday and reasonable temperatures (mostly 40s.)

The weekend? Well, low pressure is scheduled to track in our direction for Saturday. As always, the exact track of that low will determine what sort of weather conditions will visit. For now, let’s plan on clouds for Saturday with a chance for some snow and mixed precipitation dropping across the Pine Tree State later in the day Saturday. We will be able to provide a better picture of Saturday’s weather as we get closer to the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, temperatures dropping into the teens with a diminishing NW wind.

Wednesday: Sunshine early, with clouds advancing our way as the day progresses. Expect highs in the 30s.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning: Snow and mixed precipitation-

Thursday: Any frozen precipitation transitions to rain, with temperatures rising into the 40s and 50s.

Friday: Sunshine, 40s.

Watching for the chance of snow and mixed precipitation Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.