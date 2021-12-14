Wind rips roof off Burnham home, family in need of help

BURNHAM, Maine (WABI) - A Burnham family is in need of help after their roof was blown off their home this weekend.

“Sunday morning, we were abruptly all woken up about 5am with a big loud bang, shook the whole house.”

Nicole Babb says the first thing she did was to go and check on her son.

“He was hiding under his blankets crying, and we looked out the window, and we saw the whole roof of our house laying on our front lawn,” she recalled.

Nicole says it was a burst of wind that did it.

“It was blowing wild here,” she said. “I mean, just one way to the other. Just all around. Just swirling. It took out the flagpole in the middle of the lawn, so we’re pretty sure that the wind, you know, blew quite hard and blew it like a kite, you know?”

People in the town helped them get their yard cleaned up. They’ve also given what’s left a temporary patch up.

“So the best thing we can do is for now, we put some tar up on the roof and tried to fill in, you know, any of the holes from leaking,” she said.

Back surgery has left Nicole unable to work. Add to that she doesn’t have homeowners insurance, so she’s hoping that people will be able to help them in their time of need.

“We’re trying to maybe look for us an older or used mobile home to replace this one or come up with enough funds to replace the home,” said Nicole. “So we’re reaching out and to anybody that was willing to help us. It’s kind of a kick in the butt because it hurts my pride more than anything. You know, I had to learn to re-walk again, so that was traumatic on its own, and then this, and just gonna be a hard Christmas.”

Here is a GoFundMe account set up to help Nicole and her son.

