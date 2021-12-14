Waterville City Council vote to use $150,000 of COVID Relief funds to provide Christmas bonuses for city employees

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council voted at tonight’s special meeting to use $150,000 of COVID Relief funds to provide Christmas bonuses for city employees who worked through the pandemic.

The money comes from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, which the Council said in September totaled almost $1.7 million.

Full-time employees will receive $1,000 bonuses and part-time employees will receive $500 bonuses.

Councilors took the time to say thank you to the city’s employees for their work during unprecedented times.

”I wanted to say thank you to all the City staff - fire, police, everybody- for working through COVID at the early onset,” said Waterville Ward 5 City Councilor Rick Foss. “We didn’t know what you guys were going to be up against, what we were all going to be up against. I hope this money finds a good spot in your life.”

This comes after the Council voted last week to approve $450,000 dollars of COVID relief funds for homeless programs in Waterville.

Of that money - $200,000 is for a master leasing program, $155,000 is for diversion, $45,000 goes toward case management, and $50,000 will support the Waterville Police Department’s Operation HOPE program.

The City said in September that it must spend its ARPA funds before 2024

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.