Sunny, Breezy & Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today, giving us a sunny, breezy and cooler Tuesday. A gusty northwest wind will usher cooler air into the region as the day progresses so plan on temperatures slowly falling a bit throughout the day. Highs will happen early today with readings in the 30s to around 40° then fall to the mid-20s to around 30° across the north and low to mid-30s elsewhere by later this afternoon. The northwest wind could gust to 30 MPH or so today which will make it feels colder at times so dress warmly if you have outdoor plans. Skies will be clear tonight and the wind will diminish, allowing temperatures to drop to the teens for overnight lows in most spots.

High pressure will move to our east Wednesday. We’ll start the day under mostly sunny skies followed by increasing clouds during the day as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures on Wednesday will be seasonable with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Low pressure will pass to our north Wednesday night into Thursday, keeping us on the warmer side of the storm once again. This more northerly track will also keep the bulk of the storm’s precipitation to our north so overall precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday looks light. Expect precipitation to spread into the state Wednesday night, starting as snow and a wintry mix for areas north of Bangor with wintry mix and rain from Bangor south to the coast. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two of snow will be possible north of Bangor Wednesday night before the warmer air takes over. The snow and wintry mix is expected to change to all rain later Wednesday night and early Thursday morning from south to north across the state. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely throughout the day. Milder air moving into the region Thursday will result in high temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Showers will move out Thursday night as a cold front sweeps through the state followed by drier and brighter weather Friday as high pressure builds in.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs between 30°-40°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear. Lows between 10°-20°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Snow, wintry mix, and rain arriving at night.

Thursday: Early wintry mix possible north of Bangor otherwise rain showers likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Snow and mixed rain/snow possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

