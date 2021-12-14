Advertisement

Rebecca Kirk named new Executive Director of Eastern Area Agency on Aging

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Rebecca Kirk has been named the new executive director of Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

Most recently, Kirk served as Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor.

She also spent 14 years with The Salvation Army.

Kirk takes over for Dyan Walsh who spent 14 years with the organization, the last five as executive director.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging provides services to older adults, caregivers, and adults with disabilities.

