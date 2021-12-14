Rebecca Kirk named new Executive Director of Eastern Area Agency on Aging

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Rebecca Kirk has been named the new executive director of Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

Most recently, Kirk served as Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor.

She also spent 14 years with The Salvation Army.

Kirk takes over for Dyan Walsh who spent 14 years with the organization, the last five as executive director.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging provides services to older adults, caregivers, and adults with disabilities.

