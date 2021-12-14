New England schools advance in federal contest for $100M

BOSTON (AP) - Three New England universities are finalists in a federal contest to get up to $100 million in pandemic relief funds to rebuild communities.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced 60 finalists Monday for the $1 billion “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” including the University of Rhode Island, Northeastern University and the University of Maine system.

Chosen from about 530 applicants, the finalists each receive about $500,000 to develop their proposals.

Up to half of the regional coalitions will get up to $100 million each to implement their projects that support an industry sector.

