Mountain Valley HS evacuated as alleged threats made during school board meeting

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Alleged threats over Zoom during a RSU 10 school board meeting at Mountain Valley High School Monday has prompted school to be cancelled throughout the district on Tuesday.

District Superintendent Deb Alden says an inadvertent Zoom entrant to the meeting could have made the threat.

“Tonight during our RSU 10 School Board meeting there was an interruption on the Zoom platform,” Alden said in a statement. “Vulgar comments and a threat to ‘our schools’ was made. We quickly involved the Rumford Police Department, paused the school board meeting, and ended the basketball game that was underway. We were able to identify the IP address, and the Rumford PD was able to make contact with the owner. It appears that this may have been a technology issue where other users inadvertently entered our meeting.”

The Superintendent went on to announce that school would be cancelled on Tuesday the 14th, and that law enforcement would be present at schools on Wednesday the 15th, though she believes that “our schools are safe.”

Out of caution, the varsity basketball game between Mountain Valley High School and Spruce Mountain was abruptly stopped in the fourth quarter, and all in attendance were sent home.

The Rumford Police Department confirmed the threats are currently being investigated and no further information has yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.