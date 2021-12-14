Advertisement

More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID

Nearly 11,000 new coronavirus vaccines given out Monday according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 70.07% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coroanvirus according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

10,879 new vaccinations were administered Monday according to the Maine CDC.

About half of those were booster shots.

This as 1,383 new cases of the virus are being reported since Saturday.

9 more Mainers died with COVID- two residents each from Cumberland and Androscoggin counties. One resident each from Penobscot, Kennebec, Somerset, Franklin and Piscataquis counties.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

186 new cases come from Penobscot County.

127 in Kennebec County.

Somerset and Waldo counties recording 69 new cases each. 66 in Washington and 63 in Hancock counties.

378 people were in the hospital with the virus at last report.

106 people are in intensive care.

58 are on ventilators.

