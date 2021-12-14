MacKenzie’s Miracles once again helping NICU families for Christmas

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A sophomore at Machias Memorial High School is holding her annual Christmas fundraiser for families spending Christmas in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

Every year for the holidays, MacKenzie Schors collects donations of homemade hats, blankets, onesies and hand-made ornaments to bring to families in the NICU in time for the holiday. She’s already raised more than $1,700 through a bake sale and other cash donations.

This year, she’s also put together an Amazon Wishlist for people who wanted to purchase food items for her to deliver to those families as well.

“Holidays are really expensive,” said Schors. “All prices are up right now. Having to pay six or seven dollars for one peice of food when you only have one chance to eat during the day can be really stressful. So, just having it be free and having it be real, nice food, we thought that’d be a good idea for the families.”

Schors was a NICU baby herself, being born one hundred days premature. She has had a life-long goal of becoming a NICU nurse someday.

For more information on how you can donate, check out MacKenzie’s Miracles on Facebook.

