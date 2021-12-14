Advertisement

MacKenzie’s Miracles once again helping NICU families for Christmas

This year, she’s also put together an Amazon Wishlist for people who wanted to purchase food...
This year, she’s also put together an Amazon Wishlist for people who wanted to purchase food items for her to deliver to those families as well.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A sophomore at Machias Memorial High School is holding her annual Christmas fundraiser for families spending Christmas in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

Every year for the holidays, MacKenzie Schors collects donations of homemade hats, blankets, onesies and hand-made ornaments to bring to families in the NICU in time for the holiday. She’s already raised more than $1,700 through a bake sale and other cash donations.

This year, she’s also put together an Amazon Wishlist for people who wanted to purchase food items for her to deliver to those families as well.

“Holidays are really expensive,” said Schors. “All prices are up right now. Having to pay six or seven dollars for one peice of food when you only have one chance to eat during the day can be really stressful. So, just having it be free and having it be real, nice food, we thought that’d be a good idea for the families.”

Schors was a NICU baby herself, being born one hundred days premature. She has had a life-long goal of becoming a NICU nurse someday.

For more information on how you can donate, check out MacKenzie’s Miracles on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Podium with stage spotlights
Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19
When they arrived, they say the fire in the home was spreading quickly.
Fire destroys Orono home Sunday evening
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Owners of family photos, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s found
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID

Latest News

Family is not insured. Needs help.
Wind rips roof off Burnham home, family in need of help
Listen to what your body is telling you. Stay home if you feel off.
Don’t feel good? Stay home.
Pilot program through the University of Maine System
New England schools advance in federal contest for $100M
A group of Republican senators including Senator Susan Collins of Maine is calling on the...
Collins, senators call for Social Security offices to reopen