Izzy Allen leading Central girls basketball as standout sophomore

By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Central sophomore point guard Izzy Allen says she looks up to UConn’s Paige Bueckers, and she’s about to accomplish the same thing: playing college basketball in New England.

She’s already verbally committed to the University of Maine.

Allen said that being able to play college basketball came up on her radar starting in her 8th grade season.

“I saw the competition I was playing against, and I realized that it could be something I could do well in and get a lot better in. I started loving basketball more and more as I played it, so I decided I just wanted to do that in college as well,” said Allen.

Allen said that she knew that Maine was where she wanted to play college basketball after her visit to the school. She said she likes how head coach Amy Vachon is making early moves to land homegrown talent in the state.

While she remains working hard for the Red Devils, including improving her defense, she said it’s tough not to look forward to her next chapter.

“I’m just really motivated. I really want to play. I’m really excited for all the opportunities I have in the rest of my high school basketball career, but I’m more excited for college,” said Allen.

Allen has already logged a near quadruple-double in Central’s Dec. 10 win over Sumner. She logged 37 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, and six assists in the victory.

The Red Devils host George Stevens and Dexter to close out the December schedule.

