Group of Senators pushing to reopen Social Security Offices

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)(Jenny Kane | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A group of Republican senators including Senator Susan Collins of Maine is calling on the Social Security Administration to reopen its field offices to the public.

Collins said today that the closure of the offices for more than 20 months has taken a toll on residents who need to access Social Security services.

The administration stopped in-person operations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senators said the closure has been especially difficult for older residents in rural areas.

20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
Father of missing toddler to be interviewed in civil lawsuit

