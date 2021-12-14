Group of Senators pushing to reopen Social Security Offices

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A group of Republican senators including Senator Susan Collins of Maine is calling on the Social Security Administration to reopen its field offices to the public.

Collins said today that the closure of the offices for more than 20 months has taken a toll on residents who need to access Social Security services.

The administration stopped in-person operations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senators said the closure has been especially difficult for older residents in rural areas.

