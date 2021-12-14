Advertisement

Don’t feel good? Stay home.

New Year’s Eve parties planned in Louisville as officials warn against COVID spread at large...
Listen to what your body is telling you. Stay home if you feel off.(tcw-wave)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As you get ready to head out to that Christmas party this weekend, or even to work tomorrow, don’t ignore what your body is telling you.

State health officials say the days of “toughing out” a minor cold are over.

As cases of coronavirus in Maine continue to pile up, sometimes what started as something small can escalate quite quickly.

“Our plea is to please stay home when you’re not feeling well,” said Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis. “What we too often see is when we have these outbreaks, we start asking people and they go, well, I just had some, you know some mild cold symptoms and so yes, I went to that party or that gathering. And then unfortunately I tested positive for COVID, and then many other people in that same party or gathering tested positive as well. If you don’t feel well, stay home, get tested. Find out whether you have COVID, and if you do, seek treatment.”

He adds if everyone at a gathering has completed at least their first series of vaccinations and is following safety recommendations, you should feel safe in attending.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Podium with stage spotlights
Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19
When they arrived, they say the fire in the home was spreading quickly.
Fire destroys Orono home Sunday evening
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Owners of family photos, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s found
David Altenburg
Bath man sentenced for defrauding his employer of $2.7 million

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Pilot program through the University of Maine System
New England schools advance in federal contest for $100M
A group of Republican senators including Senator Susan Collins of Maine is calling on the...
Collins, senators call for Social Security offices to reopen
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Group of Senators pushing to reopen Social Security Offices