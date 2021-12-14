Don’t feel good? Stay home.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As you get ready to head out to that Christmas party this weekend, or even to work tomorrow, don’t ignore what your body is telling you.

State health officials say the days of “toughing out” a minor cold are over.

As cases of coronavirus in Maine continue to pile up, sometimes what started as something small can escalate quite quickly.

“Our plea is to please stay home when you’re not feeling well,” said Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis. “What we too often see is when we have these outbreaks, we start asking people and they go, well, I just had some, you know some mild cold symptoms and so yes, I went to that party or that gathering. And then unfortunately I tested positive for COVID, and then many other people in that same party or gathering tested positive as well. If you don’t feel well, stay home, get tested. Find out whether you have COVID, and if you do, seek treatment.”

He adds if everyone at a gathering has completed at least their first series of vaccinations and is following safety recommendations, you should feel safe in attending.

