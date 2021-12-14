DC trial date set for Maine Capitol Riot defendant Kyle Fitzsimons

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Maine’s first Capitol Riot defendant, Kyle Fitzsimons, will go on trial in Washington federal court on April 4, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras decided on Tuesday.

Before scheduling what prosecutors and Fitzsimons’ defense attorney agreed would be a one-week jury trial, Contreras denied Fitzsimons’ motion to change venue from Washington to Maine, where Fitzsimons lived for a few years until his arrest in February.

Fitzsimons’ attorney, Natasha Taylor-Smith, a federal defender from Philadelphia, had argued the jury pool in Washington, which voted 95% for Joe Biden in 2020, would be too anti-Trump for Fitzsimons to get a fair trial.

In the hearing, Taylor-Smith told Judge Contreras, “He is charged here in the District of Columbia during a time in this country where the divide is cavernous. The evidence in this case is emotionally charged in every respect, and the potential jury who would hear the facts in the District of Columbia is the most emotionally vested in the facts of Jan. 6.”

Taylor-Smith compared the case and its pre-trial publicity to that of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, whose trial was moved to Denver in 1997 when he was convicted of killing 168 people in the 1995 federal building truck bombing and sentenced to death.

To the contrary, Contreras invoked the 2006 jury trial of 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, who was prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia, “almost in the shadow of the Pentagon.”

At least seven other Capitol Riot defendants have trials scheduled in Washington federal court, where the U.S. Department of Justice has consolidated cases against nearly 700 individuals.

Last week, over defense objections, Contreras agreed to a news media request to release evidence in the Fitzsimons case prosecutors had relied on to deny him bail.

The evidence included videos of Fitzsimons clashing with police at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and a voicemail for a Maine congressman in protest of the 2020 election result, as well as excerpts of phone calls Fitzsimons made to his family while in federal lockup.

Fitzsimons, 38, has been in custody for 10 months, which will grow to 14 by the time his trial begins.

