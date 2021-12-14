Advertisement

Collins, senators call for Social Security offices to reopen

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A group of Republican senators including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is calling on the Social Security Administration to reopen its field offices to the public.

Collins said Tuesday the closure of the offices for more than 20 months has taken a toll on residents who need to access Social Security services.

The administration stopped in-person operations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senators said the closure has been especially difficult for older residents in rural areas.

