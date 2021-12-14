Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Amazon driver fixes holiday decorations knocked down by storm outside Oregon home

By Bridget Chavez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – One of Santa’s helpers showed up at a home in Oregon, in the form of an Amazon driver.

Miriam Sierra was expecting her Amazon package to be delivered as usual, but she got much more than she ordered, according to KPTV.

A windstorm had knocked down Sierra’s Christmas decorations, and the delivery man cleaned up the mess when he dropped off her package.

“I look at the video and I’m watching him walk up and I look at my stuff and, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like literally everything is in disarray,” Sierra explained. “I have trees down, I have stuff lying all over and he’s looking around like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like stuff is everywhere. It was literally blocking the front door.”

She said the driver started putting everything back in place that had been knocked down by the storm.

“One by one strategically placing it back in its spot, making sure it was standing up. It was just the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” Sierra said.

She reached out to Amazon so the man who went above and beyond a standard delivery could be recognized for his kindness.

“I just want to say thank you so much. You went above and beyond, and I really appreciated it,” Sierra said. “If I could have seen you out there doing it, I would have went out, probably given you a hug, or at least given you a bottle of wine. I really appreciated it. It was super, super nice.”

Copyright 2021 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Podium with stage spotlights
Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19
When they arrived, they say the fire in the home was spreading quickly.
Fire destroys Orono home Sunday evening
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Owners of family photos, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s found
David Altenburg
Bath man sentenced for defrauding his employer of $2.7 million

Latest News

Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
An Amber Alert issued Monday for a 17-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Memphis was canceled...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft...
Pilot charged with flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana
Pilot program through the University of Maine System
New England schools advance in federal contest for $100M