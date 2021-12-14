Advertisement

Cassie Mascarenhas earns second All-American nod

By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Cassie Mascarenhas was named a National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American honoree for the second time.

She made this year’s Second Team. Mascarenhas, Kelly Newton, and Annabelle Hamilton are the only Black Bears to do so multiple times, and they’ve all done it since 2010.

Mascarenhas helped lead the Black Bears to an American East Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance this year.

