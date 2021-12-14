Bath man sentenced for defrauding his employer of $2.7 million

BATH, Maine (WABI) - A Bath man will spend 10 years in prison for defrauding his employer of almost three million dollars.

46-year-old David Altenburg was sentenced in federal court today.

He pleaded guilty in June.

According to court records, Altenburg conducted over 100 wire transfers using his access to his employer’s accounts between February 2019 and September 2020.

Court records say he used the funds to pay down his mortgage, fund travel, and purchase luxury items.

Altenburg must also pay back the almost $3 million to his victims.

