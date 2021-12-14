Bangor City councilors discuss plan for rising homeless population

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In their first public comments since a fatal fire that killed three homeless men in Bangor last week, Bangor City Councilors discussed how to better address the rising homeless population in the city at the council workshop Monday evening.

Councilor Jonathan Sprague suggested the following at the workshop as the city’s plan: re-housing the population currently at the Ramada Inn to the renovated Hope House, monitoring encampments on a regular basis, continuing to encourage the use of services, and to make better use of the warming center during the cold months ahead.

Members agreed it is time for action, both locally and statewide.

“Those are conversations that we’ve been talking about having, and we’ve talked about how we’re waiting for the City Manager,” said Councilor Clare Davitt.

“Well we can’t keep talking about talking about it, we have to start working on something,” responded Councilor Dan Tremble, to which Councilor Davitt said she agreed.

“How can we get the other communities on the table to join us in this, or at least have some statewide or long-term solution? Because I feel like if we don’t find a long-term solution, we’re going to keep circling back on this every time,” said Councilor Angela Okafor.

“I think there are millions of dollars of resource coming into the greater Bangor area to take care of the homeless,” said Councilor Jonathan Sprague. “The implementation of programs related to that is highly fragmented with a lack of coordination. We’ve got plenty to work with.”

At tonight’s city council meeting, members of the public offered their suggestions, stories and services as they expressed willingness to work with the Council on the issue.

When asked if the city would use federal COVID relief funds, Interim City Manager Debbie Laurie said the City is awaiting final rules from the federal government.

She said she expects local discussions to begin in February or March.

