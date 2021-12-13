Advertisement

‘Weatherize MDI’ program returns to Mount Desert Island

The program includes saving hundreds of dollars on air sealing, and thousands on insulation.
The program includes saving hundreds of dollars on air sealing, and thousands on insulation.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - ‘A Climate to Thrive’ is a nonprofit on MDI working to make the island energy independent by 2030.

The organization is partnering with Penobscot Home Performance to launch its “Weatherize MDI” program in February, offering free consultations and incentives on making the home safer and more energy efficient.

Penobscot Home Performance has been in the business of maximizing home energy use for fourteen years, so working with A Climate to Thrive on it’s Weatherize MDI program is a good fit.

“We come to the house,” said Penobscot Home Performance Co-owner Paul Shepherd. “We do a walk-through energy consult where we advise homeowners on the best things they can do to make the house more comfortable and energy efficient.”

“The wonderful thing about a weatherize program is that it’s a win-win-win,” said Johannah Blackman, A Climate To Thrive’s Interim Executive Director. “Where you’re reducing energy, you’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but you’re also reducing the cost of energy- the cost of fuel to homeowners. At the same time, you’re improving the safety and comfort of their homes. So its just such a no-brainer of a program. And with the incredible rebates from Efficiency Maine and a discount through the Weatherize Program, homeowners can afford this more than ever.”

The program includes saving hundreds of dollars on air sealing, and thousands on insulation. David Gibson, College of the Atlantic’s Director of Energy, said COA is happy to already be doing both for its newly acquired student housing.

“We’ve put two feet of cellulose insulation in these attics, so about 50 or 60m percent above current building codes” Gibson said. “The idea being we’ve put a nice big blanket over these whole buildings, keeping the heat in, keeping the students comfortable all winter long, and it reduces our bills going forward.”

According to Blackman, while the program is for MDI residents only, A Climate To Thrive hopes to be the catalyst for other communities to work toward warmer, more efficient homes.

“We’re really eager to share what we learn with those communities and help them launch their own weatherize program as easily as possible.”

For more information on the Weatherize MDI Program, visit aclimatetothrive.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Johansen
Maine lawmaker resigns after wife’s COVID-19 death
20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
Father of missing toddler to be interviewed in civil lawsuit
When they arrived, they say the fire in the home was spreading quickly.
Fire destroys Orono home Sunday evening
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Latest News

Island Nursing Home and Care assessing possibility of reopening
The Maine Veterans Project has a brand new set of wheels
Maine Veterans Project has new set of wheels
Holden Police Department's 25 Days of Kindness
Holden Police Department’s 25 Days of Kindness back again
United Way of Eastern Maine puts up sign.
Downtown Bangor feeling ‘Hopeful’