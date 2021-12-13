Sunny, Breezy & Cooler Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to clear out this evening. A cold front will pass from north to south this evening bringing with it clouds and even a few light snow showers. Both of which should mainly stay across the north, but a few clouds could find their way closer to the coast into early Tuesday.

Behind the front, high pressure will be building in. This will help to bring lots of sunshine tomorrow, but it will also help to create a breeze across the region. A northwesterly wind tomorrow will pull in colder air, keeping highs in the 20s & 30s, and at times will gust close to 30 to 35 mph. This will make temperatures FEEL colder and at times through the afternoon it will feel like the teens & 20s.

Winds will die down Tuesday night & high pressure will remain in place into the first half of Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop in to the teens. Sunshine to start Wednesday, but clouds will move in by the afternoon ahead of a low pressure system that will bring us a chance of a Wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday.

This low looks to take a very similar track to the low we saw over the past weekend. So, another scenario where precipitation will start as light snow before changing to freezing rain then over to all rain as temperatures warm up. The difference with this low is that it does look to take a more northerly track keeping most of the moisture to our north. Some light snow accumulations will be possible over northern areas before the transition to rain occurs. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 40s & low 50s. A cold front will move through Thursday night. This will send us into a cooler pattern for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A few flurries possible in the mountains. Lows will range from the 20s over the north to near freezing along the coast. West wind around 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. It will be colder as temperatures will range from the 20s over the north to close to 40° along the coast. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel colder as gusts will be up to 30-35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun for the first half of the day followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs range from the 20s to the mid 30s. A wintry mix will be possible overnight

THURSDAY: Snow changing to rain during the morning. A brief window of freezing rain will be possible. Highs will reach the 40s & low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with falling temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.