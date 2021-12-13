Senate candidate known for debate stunts dies at 62

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former U.S. Senate candidate from Maine who shook up a high profile race with his antics during debates has died.

Max Linn was 62. Linn’s lawyer said the former candidate died on Saturday.

The Bangor Daily News reported he died of a heart attack.

He was a retired financial planner who ran as a conservative independent during the 2020 Senate election that ultimately sent Republican Sen. Susan Collins back to Washington.

Linn didn’t garner many votes, but he made an impression during debates, such as when he cut up protective masks in protest of COVID-19 rules.

