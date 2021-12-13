Advertisement

Senate candidate known for debate stunts dies at 62

Max Linn
Max Linn(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former U.S. Senate candidate from Maine who shook up a high profile race with his antics during debates has died.

Max Linn was 62. Linn’s lawyer said the former candidate died on Saturday.

The Bangor Daily News reported he died of a heart attack.

He was a retired financial planner who ran as a conservative independent during the 2020 Senate election that ultimately sent Republican Sen. Susan Collins back to Washington.

Linn didn’t garner many votes, but he made an impression during debates, such as when he cut up protective masks in protest of COVID-19 rules.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Johansen
Maine lawmaker resigns after wife’s COVID-19 death
20-month-old Ayla Reynolds
Father of missing toddler to be interviewed in civil lawsuit
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Family keepsakes, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s
When they arrived, they say the fire in the home was spreading quickly.
Fire destroys Orono home Sunday evening

Latest News

According to a post from the Bangor Police Department, a collection of old family photos and an...
Owners of family photos, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s found
Maine potato companies to invest in solar power systems
Gas prices
Gas prices fall again in northern New England
FILE— In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photograph, the Old North Church stands behind a statue of Paul...
Paul Revere family artifacts found in attic sold for $20K