Salvation Army Corps holding ‘Kettle Blitz’ day to raise funds

Red Kettle
Red Kettle(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the resurgence of the pandemic, the Salvation Army is seeing a significant decrease in funds raised and lack of workers through their Red Kettle campaign.

The Rockland Salvation Army is currently down more than $6,000 compared to last year at this time.

Lieutenant Neil Childs of the Bath Salvation Army says they are down more than $4,000.

They’re hoping to increase their funds from now and “Kettle Blitz” day on Dec. 16.

It’s a one-day competition among Salvation Army Corps aimed at increasing donations.

The division overall is down 30% behind its goal.

All the funds raised will hope those in need with a number of services all year round, from utilities, heating, and more.

”Those needs don’t go away and we feel a definite impact in our own mindset of how we approach this. There’s definitely a little bit of a panic set as well,” said Childs.

The Salvation Army lost half of its 300 kettle locations last year due to the pandemic.

This year, the organization has more than 200 Red Kettles located at major retails across New England.

Donations can also be made digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. and Venmo.

You can also text the word Kettle to 5-1-5-5-5.

