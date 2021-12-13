Advertisement

Police looking for missing Hampden woman

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampden Police at 945-4636.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for help in finding a missing Hampden woman with dementia.

According to Hampden Police, 76-year-old Eleanor Grant was last seen leaving Eastern Maine Medical Center Sunday night around 8:00 p.m.

She was wearing a burgundy jacket, white shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Grant is 5′ 3′', 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

