Police looking for missing Hampden woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for help in finding a missing Hampden woman with dementia.

According to Hampden Police, 76-year-old Eleanor Grant was last seen leaving Eastern Maine Medical Center Sunday night around 8:00 p.m.

She was wearing a burgundy jacket, white shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Grant is 5′ 3′', 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampden Police at 945-4636.

