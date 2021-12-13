Owners of family photos, ashes found in appliance box at Bangor Lowe’s found

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We have an update to a strange, but true story about a ceiling light box and grandpa’s ashes.

It all started a few days ago with a post from the Bangor Police Department. A collection of old family photos and an envelope was found inside a ceiling light box purchased from Lowe’s in Bangor.

Inside the envelope were ashes. On the outside- “Grandpa G’s Ashes” was written in marker.

According to the post, the box was sealed when the customer bought the ceiling light. He made the discovery after opening it up at home.

The box and more importantly, its contents gave Facebook users plenty to discuss this weekend. Eventually the rightful owners stepped forward.

It turns out this very same ceiling light was also purchased by another man who then realized it wasn’t the right one. According to Bangor police, he purchased a new light but held onto the first box for some time.

During that time, his wife used the box to store photos and Granpa G’s ashes.

And of course, his wife had no clue he would eventually return it to the store.

The couple told Bangor police they are happy to get the box back with the wife promising to label things more efficiently.

