Northern Light Health booked full at Monday vaccine clinic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health announced late last week they would be hosting multiple vaccine clinics in Bangor to meet the increase in demand.

We spoke with Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis Monday about the clinics and what he’s seeing across the system as they continue to deal with surging COVID cases.

“If we continue to not follow the recommendations of the CDC and Maine state officials, unfortunately, I think things could get worse,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says that’s part of the reason they brought back vaccine clinics.

“I was hopeful that we were where we would have moved beyond it, you know, as we set up those mass vaccination sites throughout the end of winter and spring into early summer, but you know, again, we have always stated that Northern Light Health, well as you know, administer vaccines and anyone who wants one as long as we need to do that, and this is just part of that same mission. And so, that’s where we’re at, and we are happy to once again stand up and serve our community,” said Jarvis.

The clinics in Bangor began Monday.

“I was just informed that there are no available appointments, so that was great to see, and that for the remainder of the week, appointments are tight, but we’ll probably be opening up even further appointments as the day goes on day or later in the week and then again for next week,” said Jarvis.

That’s welcome news as Jarvis reports the number of patients all Maine hospitals are treating is having a ripple effect on rural locations.

“Numbers of 30,40, 50 individuals who are awaiting placement at a medical center, and some of them requiring critical care, and that’s not to say they’re not being well taken care of by the doctors and nurses at these smaller hospitals, but it’s not the best place for those those patients to be. It’s always about trying to put the right patient in the right place at the right time. And unfortunately, across the state of Maine, we are unable to do that,” said Jarvis.

Over the weekend, the Northern Light staff at Eastern Maine Medical Center was able to discharge several patients who had COVID-19. Unfortunately, they had some who passed away. Jarvis is hopeful that Mainers will follow the science and be able find a way through this.

“We have the highest vaccination rates. It doesn’t matter which category you’re looking at, we lead the nation in vaccination rates. So we’ve done an excellent job, but if we do a little bit better, we can be number one in every category, including getting back to normal,”

