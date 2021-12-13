Mix of Sun & Clouds Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure approaching from the west combined with an upper-level disturbance will bring some cloudiness into the region today. It looks like the clouds will be most prevalent across the north, closer to the approaching low with a better chance for some breaks of sunshine as you travel southward towards the coastline. Temperatures will run above average today with highs in the low to mid-40s for most spots. A cold front will cross the state tonight. The front could trigger a few flurries in spots but otherwise it is expected to come through without much fanfare. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 30s for most locales. A few spots across the north may drop to the upper 20s by daybreak.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front for our Tuesday. High pressure building in on Tuesday will give us plenty of sunshine. Highs will top off in the 30s to near 40°. With high pressure building in from the west and low pressure located to our east, the pressure gradient will tighten up across the state again resulting in a breezy Tuesday with a northwest wind gusting to 25 MPH at times. High pressure will move to our east Wednesday. We’ll start with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the day as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures on Wednesday will be seasonable with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Low pressure will pass to our north Wednesday night into Thursday, keeping us on the warmer side of the storm once again. Precipitation will arrive Wednesday night as snow and a wintry mix with some light accumulations possible by daybreak. Any snow or wintry mix will change to rain showers on Thursday as high temperatures climb to the 40s to near 50°. Showers will move out Thursday night followed by drier and brighter weather Friday as high pressure builds in.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 39°-46°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 28°-38°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs between 30°-40°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Wintry mix at night.

Thursday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.